InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $64.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INMD. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. InMode presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $67.97 on Thursday. InMode has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in InMode by 472.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 50.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

