INO COIN (INO) Price Tops $7.59 on Major Exchanges

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, INO COIN has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. INO COIN has a market cap of $1.37 billion and $555,589.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $7.59 or 0.00015369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get INO COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00066211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $465.20 or 0.00942023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00052407 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.11 or 0.05087024 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00024706 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00017757 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00034846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.