Insider Buying: EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) Insider Acquires 2,911 Shares of Stock

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) insider David Robert Pirouet bought 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,121.69 ($10,611.04).

ESO opened at GBX 273 ($3.57) on Monday. EPE Special Opportunities Limited has a one year low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a one year high of GBX 282 ($3.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 34.82 and a quick ratio of 34.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 269.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58.

EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

