Insider Selling: Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) EVP Sells $1,969,268.00 in Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total transaction of $1,969,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CI opened at $206.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.93 and a 200 day moving average of $193.25. The company has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $230.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after acquiring an additional 873,228 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 348.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,763,000 after acquiring an additional 599,632 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after acquiring an additional 588,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after acquiring an additional 466,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 461.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,164,000 after acquiring an additional 461,695 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.