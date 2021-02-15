Insider Selling: LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Major Shareholder Sells 133 Shares of Stock

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $12,746.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ai Investments Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 109 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $9,656.31.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81.

On Monday, November 30th, Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 2 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $173.26.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $96.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

