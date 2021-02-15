Insider Selling: Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CAO Sells $180,000.00 in Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adriana Zenia Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 2,500 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $78,750.00.

PING opened at $36.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -517.86, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $37.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Pritchard Capital reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth about $80,682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 2,105.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after purchasing an additional 830,623 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,895,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after purchasing an additional 700,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

