Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells $217,732.50 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $217,732.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,884,683.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wayfair stock opened at $292.97 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of -41.97, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.21.

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on W. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 333,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,233,000 after acquiring an additional 108,233 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in Wayfair by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 106,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.