Insider Selling: Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Sells $588,700.00 in Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $588,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WWD opened at $116.08 on Monday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $127.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.25 and its 200 day moving average is $99.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,795,000 after acquiring an additional 56,665 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Woodward by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,613,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50,230 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Woodward by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,541,000 after acquiring an additional 38,459 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 531,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,565,000 after acquiring an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

