Insider Selling: Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CFO Sells 36,300 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 36,300 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total transaction of $4,208,622.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,287,176.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WWD opened at $116.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $127.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.15. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 94.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter valued at $107,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

