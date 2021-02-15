Insolar 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.27 Million (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Insolar has traded 85.1% higher against the dollar. One Insolar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insolar has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $1.27 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009866 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011722 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Insolar

XNS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Data exchange is the backbone of every business process. Insolar develops the platform and solutions to power trusted data exchange between businesses. Insolar Assured LedgerTM technology ensures data consistency, transparency and security. Control access and retain ownership of shared data. Insolar works with Microsoft, Oracle, UC Berkeley and Fortune Global 500. The team is made up of over 80 people, including 50 engineers, across Europe and North America. Insolar performed a Coin Swap between February 3 and August 3, 2020 allowing holders of INS (ERC-20 token) to convert these tokens into XNS (Insolar native coin). “

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

