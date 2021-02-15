INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:INAQ) Short Interest Down 41.8% in January

INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:INAQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 318,300 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the January 14th total of 547,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

INSU Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 850,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,915. INSU Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,608,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000.

INSU Acquisition Corp. II, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

