Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) (LON:IDHC) Shares Gap Down to $1.13

Shares of Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) (LON:IDHC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.13, but opened at $1.08. Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 23,349 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £1.70 million and a PE ratio of 6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.99.

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) Company Profile (LON:IDHC)

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc, a consumer healthcare company, provides various medical diagnostics services to patients. It offers approximately 1,400 diagnostic test services, including immunology, microbiology, haematology, endocrinology, clinical chemistry, molecular biology, cytogenetics, histopathology, and radiology.

