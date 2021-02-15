Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.28. 36,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $92.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $128,538.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,552,255.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,803 shares in the company, valued at $44,303,970.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 482,324 shares of company stock valued at $28,565,103. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,805,000 after purchasing an additional 739,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after purchasing an additional 594,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after acquiring an additional 406,842 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 320.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 380,640 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,951,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.