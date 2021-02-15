Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IPL. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a hold rating on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research note on Friday. CSFB upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering dropped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) to C$13.50 and set an underpeform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.55.

IPL opened at C$17.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.15. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.35 and a 52-week high of C$22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$504.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron purchased 27,695 shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.40 per share, with a total value of C$343,296.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$355,468.62.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

