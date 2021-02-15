Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IPPLF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.14.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Inter Pipeline stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.