Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Acquires 186,921 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 112.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 186,921 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 2.3% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $78,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,779,881,000 after purchasing an additional 599,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after buying an additional 181,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after buying an additional 225,542 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,766 shares of company stock worth $17,037,252. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $240.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.77.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

