Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Has $212.37 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,947,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,592 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 6.1% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $212,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $15,549,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $138.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $139.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.25. The company has a market capitalization of $715.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

