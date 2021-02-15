International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Short Interest Up 46.8% in January

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,000,000 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the January 14th total of 29,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,471 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after acquiring an additional 542,623 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,913,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,041,000 after acquiring an additional 35,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,375,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $149,720,000 after acquiring an additional 36,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $134.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.46. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $143.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

