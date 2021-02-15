Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,530 shares of company stock valued at $26,191,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $807.81 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $826.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $785.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $736.68. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 92.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.