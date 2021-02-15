Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 46,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $944,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded up $1.87 on Monday, reaching $336.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,157,842. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $336.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.45 and its 200 day moving average is $301.25.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.