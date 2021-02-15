Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the January 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.42. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,717. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20.

