Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Holdings Lifted by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 165.8% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000.

GSY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.59. 26,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,669. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55.

