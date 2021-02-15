Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Enbridge (ENB)

Enbridge (TSE: ENB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/9/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$51.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$51.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$48.00 to C$50.00.

1/29/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$48.00 to C$50.00.

1/26/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$51.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$49.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$53.00.

Shares of TSE:ENB traded down C$0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting C$44.01. 17,842,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,354,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of C$33.06 and a 52-week high of C$56.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.31. The company has a market cap of C$89.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84.

Get Enbridge Inc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 330.00%.

In other news, Director Marcel R. Coutu purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$409,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,613,036. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total value of C$178,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 920,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,997,767.15. Insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $505,376 in the last quarter.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.