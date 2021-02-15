Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 1.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Linde by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Linde by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Linde by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Linde by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $252.68. 48,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,355. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $274.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.82.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

