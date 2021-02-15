Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,724. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.47. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $92.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 145.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $115,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $54,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,190 shares of company stock worth $531,393 in the last three months. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

