Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 305.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,770 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in ONEOK by 389.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,454,000 after buying an additional 1,544,868 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 81.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,900 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 382.9% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 921,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 730,718 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 10.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,874,000 after purchasing an additional 535,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,671,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.11. The company had a trading volume of 167,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,224. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

