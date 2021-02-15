Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.4% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.64. The stock had a trading volume of 172,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $179.90. The firm has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

