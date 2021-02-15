Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 380 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 9.9% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,591 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,929,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,048,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 19.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,403,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,042,000 after purchasing an additional 549,672 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,758,000 after purchasing an additional 422,787 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,398,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,716,000 after purchasing an additional 250,286 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BTI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.03. 93,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,645. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.