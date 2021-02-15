Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will announce $147.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.91 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $145.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $607.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $594.79 million to $615.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $665.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Sidoti lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

In related news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 117,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $4,033,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,572.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $2,273,141.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 359,579 shares of company stock valued at $12,313,627. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,865,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,555,000 after purchasing an additional 694,830 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,696,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after acquiring an additional 32,405 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,107,000 after acquiring an additional 253,853 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,112,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,057,000 after buying an additional 252,799 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.52. 265,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,038. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.55. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

