Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Iridium Communications in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James lowered Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Sidoti downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $47.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Iridium Communications by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 27,440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 42,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Iridium Communications by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $2,273,141.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,916 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,268.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 46,956 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,551,426.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,979,957.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,579 shares of company stock valued at $12,313,627 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

