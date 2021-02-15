iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 151,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 89.8% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF stock opened at $29.42 on Monday. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $31.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08.

