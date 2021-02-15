iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Rational Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 463.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,016 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.4% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,881 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,793,000 after buying an additional 1,387,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,425,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,352,000 after buying an additional 1,047,001 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.45. 5,383,306 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.70.

