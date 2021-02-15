iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,259,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $394.18. 183,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,090. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $394.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.47.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

