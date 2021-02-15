iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financialcorp IN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $106.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,117. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $107.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.87.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

