iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $106.63. The stock had a trading volume of 229,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,117. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $107.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.87.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

