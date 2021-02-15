iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the January 14th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BGRN stock opened at $55.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.00. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.93 and a one year high of $56.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

