iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 81.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get iShares Inc. - iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE opened at $47.03 on Monday. iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.63.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Inc. - iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Inc. - iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.