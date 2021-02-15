iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Up 57.3% in January

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the January 14th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,612,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.00. 120,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,334. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

