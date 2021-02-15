iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Sold by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,730 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 97,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,572. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

