iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Decreased by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.31. 1,346,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,151,162. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.36.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

