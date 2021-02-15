iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Bought by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 29,524 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $75.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.78. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.