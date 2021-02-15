iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 50,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Broadmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,710,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 732.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,756 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 464,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,205,000 after purchasing an additional 52,140 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $151.96 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $153.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.46.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

