Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.97.

Several analysts recently commented on IVPAF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

IVPAF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.25. 135,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,259. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.16.

Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

