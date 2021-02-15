IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the January 14th total of 341,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 115.5 days.

OTCMKTS:IWGFF remained flat at $$4.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. IWG has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

IWGFF has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

