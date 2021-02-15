Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 6,105 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.1% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.69. 757,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,337,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

