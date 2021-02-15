Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.21. The stock had a trading volume of 317,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586,721. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

