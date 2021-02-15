Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,720 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.40. 417,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,973,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

