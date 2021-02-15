Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 92.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.81. 5,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,259. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.