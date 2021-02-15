Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 205 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 41.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 216,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 63,249 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,060,000 after buying an additional 23,641 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 34.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $53.58. The company had a trading volume of 365,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,042. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $53.66.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.