Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Corteva by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.37. 72,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,610,559. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

In other news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $970,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

